Debate over gene drugs mounts as SiBono looks to the west

In October 2003, Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech made history by obtaining the first worldwide approval to market a gene therapy medication, when China's State Food and Drug Administration cleared the firm's Gendicine for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

In China, the development is considered another sign of how the country is quickly growing its achievements in scientific research, but this enthusiasm has not been carried across to the west, where the approval of Gendicine has provoked much criticism and debate from researchers who feel that the clearance of gene therapy was premature.