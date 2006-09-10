Debiopharm grants US Sanvar rights to Salix for $14M

Swiss drugmaker Debiopharm has signed an exclusive license agreement granting USA-based Salix Pharmaceuticals the right to sell and distribute Sanvar IR (vapreotide acetate, immediate release), Debiopharm's treatment for acute esophageal variceal bleeding, for the domestic market. The agent is currently undergoing a confirmatory US Phase III trial in EVB secondary to portal hypertension and the Food and Drug Administration has reviewed the protocol under a Special Protocol Assessment process. In addition to royalty payments on the sales of the product, under the terms of the deal, Salix will pay up to $14.0 million in up-front and regulatory and sales performance milestone payments to Debiopharm. Futher financial details were not disclosed.
