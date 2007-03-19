Debiopharm validates 0512 as hTNFa vacc

Lausanne, Switzerland-based drugmaker Debiopharm presented preclinical data that validate the mechanism of action of Debio-0512, its potential treatment for cancer cachexia, as an anti-tumor necrosis factor-alpha therapeutic vaccine that inhibits inflammatory processes in animal models of acute and chronic inflammation.
Debio-0512 is a keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH)-human TNFa heterocomplex (hTNFa kinoid), according to the results of the study, which were presented at the recent medical conference on Tumor Microenvironment, held in Florence, Italy.
"These results confirm that therapeutic vaccination against human TNFa could represent in the future, an effective approach for the treatment of TNFa-dependent inflammatory pathologies including rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease," said Daniel Zagury, co-author of the report. "Debiopharm's plan is for IND-enabling studies to be ready by the end of this year. We believe that active immunization may offer advantages over passive anti-TNFa monoclonal antibody therapy, by potentially limiting therapeutic failure related to the formation of anti-idiotypic antibodies. Moreover, the potential low frequency of boost immunizations would increase patient compliance," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze