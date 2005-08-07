deCODE 2nd-qtr sales rise 18.7%

Iceland's deCODE genetics has reported an 18.7% rise in second-quarter 2005 sales to $1.4 million, with net loss unchanged compared with the like, 2004 period, at $13.3 million, or $0.25 per share. At June 30, the company held $185.3 million in cash and short-term investments versus $198.3 million.
R&D spending for the three months was $11.0, more than double that expended in the year-earlier period, but selling, general and administrative costs fell to $4.7 million from $5.6 million, with modest declines in most expense categories, the firm noted.
