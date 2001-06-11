deCODE and Genmab sign major antibody and pharmacogenomics deals

deCODE of Iceland and Denmark's Genmab have entered into twoagreements, the first of which will focus on developing new antibody therapeutic products. The firms said that the partnership will utilize novel targets discovered in deCODE's research on the genetics of common diseases combined with Genmab's fully human antibody technology.
The alliance will cover a broad range of areas including cardiovascular and inflammatory diseases as well as cancer. The companies will equally share development costs and revenues generated from the outlicensing or sales of any products that come out of the alliance.
Medarex also involved
