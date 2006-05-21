deCODE, Illumina enter diagnostics accord

US genetic analysis firm Illumina has entered a strategic alliance with the Iceland's deCODE, a genomics-based drug discovery company. As part of the deal the two groups plan to co-develop and commercialize DNA-based diagnostic tests in several major disease areas.

The alliance will employ Illumina's platform for high-multiplex single-nucleotide polymorphism genotyping to develop tests for gene variants, that deCODE has shown to impact the risk of a growing number of common diseases representing a major public health burden.

Under the terms of the deal, Illumina will gain access to disease-related biomarkers for joint validation as diagnostic panels to be marketed and sold by Illumina on its forthcoming BeadXpress platform. The companies will share development costs and split the profits from sales of the diagnostics tests. The alliance will initially focus on the development, validation and commercialization of specific tests for variants in genes involved in three pathways implicated in heart attacks, diabetes and breast cancer.