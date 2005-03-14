deCODE losses widen

Iceland-based biopharmaceutical firm deCODE has reported a hefty decline in its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2004, with net loss rising to $567.3 million from $35.1 million in the previous 12 months.
The company said that the principle reasons for the deteriorating situation were: higher R&D expenses; lower revenues; costs associated with the service of the company's senior convertible notes; and the impact, both realized and unrealized, of foreign exchange fluctuations. Sales for 2004 dropped 10.0% to $42.1 million.
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