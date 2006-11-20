deCode's 3rd-qtr 2006 loss increases 107%

Icelandic biopharmaceutical company deCode genetics says that its loss for the third quarter 2006 were $23.6 million, more than double those in the year-earlier period. The company said that this was a result of lower revenues for the period, which fell to $8.6 million from $13.2 million in the same quarter last year.

The firm also reported basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.40, compared with $0.21 per share in the comparable quarter in 2005. In addition, the company said that its R&D expenses had increased 29% to $14.2 million, which it said was a result of its greater investment in product development activities, including its drug discovery and genome-wide single nucleotide polymorphisms identification programs. The group also said that it had invested in its disease diagnostics operations.

Analysts at Lehman Brothers said that, although the company's results had missed top and bottom-line forecasts, they believed the news was largely immaterial with respect to share price performance. Instead, they said that the lack of news regarding the hold on Phase III trials of the firm's developmental heart attack treatment DG031 was having more of an impact.