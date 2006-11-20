Saturday 8 November 2025

deCode's 3rd-qtr 2006 loss increases 107%

20 November 2006

Icelandic biopharmaceutical company deCode genetics says that its loss for the third quarter 2006 were $23.6 million, more than double those in the year-earlier period. The company said that this was a result of lower revenues for the period, which fell to $8.6 million from $13.2 million in the same quarter last year.

The firm also reported basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.40, compared with $0.21 per share in the comparable quarter in 2005. In addition, the company said that its R&D expenses had increased 29% to $14.2 million, which it said was a result of its greater investment in product development activities, including its drug discovery and genome-wide single nucleotide polymorphisms identification programs. The group also said that it had invested in its disease diagnostics operations.

Analysts at Lehman Brothers said that, although the company's results had missed top and bottom-line forecasts, they believed the news was largely immaterial with respect to share price performance. Instead, they said that the lack of news regarding the hold on Phase III trials of the firm's developmental heart attack treatment DG031 was having more of an impact.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze