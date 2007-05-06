Thursday 16 October 2025

deCODE's DG051 achieves positive Ph I results

6 May 2007

Iceland's deCODE genetics, a specialist in the use of genomic information for drug development, says that it has seen positive results in a Phase I trial of its developmental anti-heart attack drug DG051. The study, in which healthy subjects were provided with ascending doses of the drug, or placebo, for a seven- day period, showed that the compound was safe and well tolerated at doses of up to 320mg. The agent also brought about a dose-dependant reduction in leukotirene B4 production compared with baseline.

Company Spotlight

BioCryst
BioCryst is a late-stage biotech focused on developing small molecules for rare diseases.




