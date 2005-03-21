DeCODE starts recruitment for DG041 Ph I trial

Reykjavik, Iceland-based deCODE genetics says it has initiated enrollment of participants in a Phase I clinical trial of DG041 for the treatment of atherosclerosis of the extremeties, commonly known as peripheral arterial occlusive disease.

The ascending-dose, single-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized study is designed to assess the safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles of the agent, a novel, first-in-class, orally-administered small molecule. Data from preclinical studies have demonstrated the drug to be a selective and potent antagonist of the EP3 receptor for prostaglandin E2, with dose-dependent inhibition of human platelet aggregation, the firm noted.