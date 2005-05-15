deCODE stock swells on DG031 Ph II data

Shares in Reykjavik, Iceland-headquartered biopharmaceutical group deCODE closed up 5.5% at $7.44 on May 10, following the publication of an article in the Journal of the American Medical Association which detailed positive results from a Phase II clinical trial of DG031, the group's leading candidate which is currently under evaluation for the prevention of heart attack.

The results indicate that the agent, a small-molecule inhibitor of the the 5-lipoxygenase activating protein, works by correcting a biological perturbation resulting from genetic risk factors for heart attack identified by deCODE, as well as established biomarkers such as C-reactive protein and myeloperoxidase, the group noted. "The effect of DG031 on CRP and myeloperoxidase, which come on top of the effects of statin therapy, is further evidence that we are effectively targeting a major biological mechanism contributing to heart attack," noted company chief executive Kari Stefansson.