deCODE submits DG041 IND

Iceland-based deCODE Genetics has submitted an Investigational New Drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration for DG041, a novel, first-in- class, orally-administered small-molecule drug for the treatment of peripheral arterial occlusive disease.

In preclinical studies, DG041 has been shown to be a selective and potent antagonist of the EP3 receptor for prostaglandin E2, inhibiting, in a dose-dependent manner, human platelet aggregation induced in vitro by PGE2. deCODE identified EP3 as a target in PAOD through its population genetics research, which linked variations in the gene encoding EP3 to a significantly increased risk of the disease.