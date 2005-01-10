deCODE to conduct Ph II trial in asthma

Reykjavik, Iceland-headquartered deCODE genetics says it has entered into an agreement with an undisclosed company under which it will run a Phase II information-rich clinical study of a third-party compound as part of a drug development program in asthma.
The compound, further details of which have not been revealed, targets the product of a gene which the firm has demonstrated to play an important role in the development of the condition, and the trial aims to utilize its large-scale population research in asthma, with enrollment expected to commence early next year, the group noted.
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