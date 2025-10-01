Decontrolled Drug Prices In Pakistan Jump 15%

Pakistan's Minister of Health, Sher Afgan, has told the country's National Assembly that the prices of drugs in the decontrolled category have increased by 15% since January 1995, according to The Pakistan Times.

The number of drugs in this large category is around 14,000. Regarding the controlled list of 4,000 drugs, the prices of 10 of these are said to have increased by an average 28% over the same period. Prices of most controlled drugs rose by 6.5% at the beginning of this year.

Meantime, according to The Pakistan Times, the provincial government's North-Western Frontier Province has said that it is taking steps to improve local health care services using a World Bank credit, worth 424 million rupees ($12.4 million), as part of a 683 million rupees project.