Decrease In Group Sales For Tamro

Finnish group Tamro has announced that sales for the January-August 1997period amounted to 8.09 billion markka ($1.5 million), down 1% on the previous year's figure. Regionally, pharmaceutical sales in Sweden fell 11% to 4.6 billion markka, reportedly due to hoarding of drugs, while turnover in Norway totaled 218 million marka, an increase of 140%. Sales to the Baltic and Northwest Russia rose 76%. Meantime, domestic sales reached 2.3 billion markka, an increase of 10%, giving Tamro a market share in pharmaceuticals of 64%.
