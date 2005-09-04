Defending brand pharma against generic threats: study

When AstraZeneca said it would sell Prilosec (omeprazole) over-the-counter, the once-best-seller dropped 65% in sales from $5.5 billion in 2001 to under $2.0 billion in 2004. Prilosec faced stiff generic competition as its patent expiry neared and, with next-generation drug Nexium (esomeprazole) ready to launch, AstraZeneca decided the OTC switch would benefit the entire franchise, while continuing to protect market share from generics, says a new report from Cutting Edge Information.
Sure enough, as Prilosec's revenue consistently dwindled, Nexium's sales steadily rose to $3.9 billion in 2004, and much of its success is due to AstraZeneca's ability to transition over 40% of its existing Prilosec customers to the next-generation product prior to the OTC switch. Switching remains a risky maneuver, but AstraZeneca overwhelmingly proved that lifecycle management strategy can effectively and successfully stop generic competitors eating post-patent brands' market share.
"As the battlefield between generic and ethical pharmaceutical companies grows, managed care organizations and health care payers have entered the fold as new combatants, gambling on a regulatory strategy to reduce their overall costs," said Elio Evangelista, senior analyst at Cutting Edge. "Lifecycle management begins to play a greater role and OTC switching is an option some brand teams will have to consider," he added.
