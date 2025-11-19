Defiant Rhetoric On Patents In Latin America

The Latin American pharmaceutical industry, which is in a process of growth and development, is seriously under threat. "Its crime: tenacious growth and preferring to invest in our own countries and not deposit capital in foreign banks. Everything indicates that this patriotism must now be penalized," said Milqueya Portes, president of Infadomi, the pharmaceutical industry association in the Dominican Republic, where ALIFAR, the umbrella organization for the region's national pharmaceutical industries, staged its annual assembly and industry symposium.

Ms Portes said in an address to the meeting that took place last month that the growth of the industry, the quality of its products and their credibility has been cause for concern for the multinational drug companies, which now see their positions in the region's markets under threat, in contrast to their previous position from which they dominated these markets completely.

"They threaten and put pressure on our governments in order to secure monopolistic laws relating to the patent protection of pharmaceutical products," she said. Reiterating an argument used frequently by Latin American companies, Ms Portes said that every citizen has the right to health care and that these monopolies mean that the prices of medicines rise dramatically, putting them out of the reach of patients. She suggested that in many cases the difference in prices between local products and imported products is over 400%, which stretches to the limits the health care budgets of Latin American countries.