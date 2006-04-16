Degralix shows promise for prostate cancer

Switzerland's Ferring Pharmaceuticals has announced positive data from Phase IIb trials of Degarelix, a peptide gonadotrophin receptor antagonist, used in the treatment of prostate cancer. The trial, which enrolled 187 men at centers in Europe and South Africa, showed that 100% of those treated with an initial dose of 240mg followed by a maintenance treatment of 160mg achieved disease control.
The firm added that the compound differs from other GnRH agonists because it does not initially upregulate the production of testosterone before inhibiting further synthesis, which can cause a worsening of symptoms when treatment is initiated.
Bo-Eric Persson, director of medical sciences urology/ oncology at Ferring, said: "prostate cancer is the second leading cause of death among men and there is an ongoing need for better treatments." The company added that, based on the promising Phase IIb findings, it has initiated a Phase III assessment of the compound as a treatment for prostate cancer.
