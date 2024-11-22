Degussa AG year results

- Germany's Degussa AG has reported pretax profits for the year ended September 31, 1995, of 404 million Deutschemarks ($279.7 million), compared to 280 million marks for the like, year-earlier period. Revenues for the period levelled at 13.86 billion marks from 13.82 billion marks, and per share profit rose 73% to 38 marks. Pharmaceutical sales, however, fell 2% to 2.21 billion marks, largely due to the affect of lower gold quotations on the firm's dental business.
