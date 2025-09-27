Degussa Sales Up 8%

Germany's Degessa for the first nine months to June 30 increased 8% toreach 12.11 billion Deutschemarks ($6.79 billion) and pretax income was up 30% at 487 million marks. Turnover of health and nutrition products increased 6% to 2.47 billion marks, with overall earnings for this business sector slightly above the previous year's level.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze