Degussa To Make Pharma Acquisition

German precious metals, chemicals and pharmaceutical group Degussa is on the brink of acquiring a pharmaceutical company through a share exchange deal, according to sources close to the company.

Degussa already has interests in non-prescription drugs, prescription drugs and generics and wants to strengthen its drug-sector presence in regions of the world where it lacks a presence at the moment. Its drug-producing subsidiaries, AWD and Asta Medica, are focused entirely on Europe, and interest is now centered on the USA, Latin America, Japan and eastern Europe.

Gunter Wohlenberg, head of the group's pharmaceutical operations, says the firm is open to any and every opportunity. It plans to expand the drugs division with a doubling of sales over the next few years.