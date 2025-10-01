Degussa Upbeat At Full-Year; Profits Up

Fiscal 1995/96 was a successful year for the German Degussa group, it has claimed, with a 2% improvement in profits before tax to 413 million Deutschemarks ($265.6 million). Earnings per share rose 1 mark to 39 marks. Group sales were down 1% on the previous fiscal year to 13.8 billion marks, influenced by weakness in its first-quarter performance. However, the firm noted that it has been able to virtually close the gap to the previous year resulting from the first quarter.
There was a regional variation in the group's performance. In the firm's domestic market, sales declined due to the weakness of the German economy, while in the rest of Europe there was a "small increase in a slightly better business environment." There was marked sales growth in North and Latin America.
Degussa has reorganized its internal structure to be more decentralized (Marketletter October 14) and now has three main segments with their own operational units. The health and nutrition segment is made up of ASTA Medica, the dental division and the feed additives division. Turnover for the segment rose 2% to 2.7 billion marks, and Degussa said that earnings were significantly higher. Results from ASTA Medica, the pharmaceuticals division, were above those achieved a year earlier, and the group reported "very good growth in earnings" by both the dental and the feed additives divisions.
