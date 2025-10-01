Delavirdine Studies Validate HIV Surrogate Marker Data

Pharmacia & Upjohn has presented new data from two pivotal studies of its non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor, delavirdine mesylate, which has validated using viral load as a predictive marker for HIV disease progression.
"The data suggest that a patient's viral burden at the beginning of antiretroviral therapy and changes in the viral burden following therapy are predictive of the clinical outcome of HIV disease," said William Freimuth, a researcher at P&U. Patients on delavirdine were able to sustain a drop in viral load, measured by RNA-PCR, of up to 68% for 60 weeks; some had a shorter duration of response but all cases who achieved a sustained reduction were less likely to progress to AIDS-defining events or death. The results suggest that viral load is a superior marker to CD4 cell counts.
"A more accurate and predictive method to evaluate the effect of medicines on HIV could shorten the time it takes to determine the most effective combinations of current experimental drugs," said Dr Freimuth.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze