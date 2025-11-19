DELISTING "PRODUCES ARTIFICIAL GROWTH"

The current economic crisis in European health care and the need to contain health expenditures make the over-the-counter market very attractive to industry, and while the shifts from prescription to OTC are proving to be slower than originally anticipated, they constitute an irreversible trend, according to Eric Decosterd, head of marketing at Zyma SA in Switzerland.

However, he warned delegates at an IIR conference in London recently (Marketletter March 7) that in many countries, growth in self-medication will prove to be artificial, because it is fueled by losses on the prescription side. A good example of this is Denmark, he said, where the OTC market exploded in 1989 with the delisting of about 80 drugs, including products such as ranitidine and terfenadine.

Delisting is governments' favorite way of making the patient pick up the tab, said Mr Decosterd; the product is simply not reimbursed any longer, even if it is prescribed. But this change in legal status can entail important consequences for the drug, and requires important strategic decisions on the part of the manufacturer or marketer, he said. But first, he asked, can pharmaceutical companies really benefit from a switch?