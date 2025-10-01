Wednesday 1 October 2025

Delivering Drugs At The Right Time: Chronobiology

25 March 1996

In the human body, a great many physical functions - including body temperature, mental alertness, hormone levels and excretion rate - are controlled by our internal biological clocks. It is therefore not surprizing that studies of these circadian variations have found a profound effect on the success of medical interventions, but many doctors do not seem to be aware of the existence of the field, which is becoming known as chronobiology.

The American Medical Association recently held a conference on chronobiology, and specifically chronotherapeutics. At this meeting, Michael Smolensky of the University of Texas-Houston School of Public Health, who is also the director of the Hermann Center for Chronobiology and Chronotherapeutics, stressed that administering medications and treatments at the appropriate time will result in better outcomes.

Chronotherapy cannot really be described as a new concept, as it has been used in clinical medicine, for example in the form of the contraceptive pill, since the 1960s. The fertility cycle is perhaps an obvious example, but diseases can follow their own patterns on a 24-hour or even a seasonal basis (consider seasonal affective disorder, the depression thought to afflict certain people in the darker, winter months). Many common disorders - allergic rhinitis, angina, rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, asthma, epilepsy, migraine, hypertension, ischemic ulcer disease and ulcers - exhibit circadian, menstrual cycle and/or seasonal patterns which make them appropriate for chronotherapeutic treatment, said Prof Smolensky.

