Delta Pharma starts trials of methotrexate and misoprostol

- Delta Pharmaceutical Group is to start a large-scale clinical trial of low-dose methotrexate and misoprostol for non-surgical pregnancy termination in the fourth quarter of 1995. The trial will be conducted under an Investigational New Drug approval issued by the US Food and Drug Administration, and follows shortly after the publication of a study demonstrating the efficacy of this approach in the New England Journal of Medicine (August 31). The new trial will enroll 1,500 volunteers and, if positive, will form the basis of a New Drug Application, according to DPG.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze