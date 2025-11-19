Delta Pharma starts trials of methotrexate and misoprostol

- Delta Pharmaceutical Group is to start a large-scale clinical trial of low-dose methotrexate and misoprostol for non-surgical pregnancy termination in the fourth quarter of 1995. The trial will be conducted under an Investigational New Drug approval issued by the US Food and Drug Administration, and follows shortly after the publication of a study demonstrating the efficacy of this approach in the New England Journal of Medicine (August 31). The new trial will enroll 1,500 volunteers and, if positive, will form the basis of a New Drug Application, according to DPG.