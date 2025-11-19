Delta Trial Gives Boost To AIDS Community

The presentation of the preliminary Delta results, which give the first indication that long-term therapy with combinations of existing anti-HIV drugs can prolong life expectancy in AIDS sufferers, has given a much-needed boost to patients, doctors and drugmakers. Started in 1992, the Delta trial compared combination treatment to single-agent therapy and found that, overall, those on more than one drug had a 38% lower death rate.

Delta was carried out by researchers in Europe and Australia and involved over 3,000 HIV-infected patients, including those with full-blown AIDS. They were assigned to one of three treatment regimens based on nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors: either zidovudine (Glaxo Wellcome's Retrovir) alone; zidovudine plus didanosine (Bristol-Myers Squibb's Videx); or zidovudine plus zalcitabine (Hoffmann-La Roche's Hivid). The doses of each drug were zidovudine 200mg tid, didanosine 200mg bid, and zalcitabine 0.75mg tid. Patients were separated into two arms, dependent on whether they were treatment-naive (Delta 1) or had already been treated with zidovudine (Delta 2).

The results from the Delta 1 arm of the study show that 17% of 703 patients on zidovudine alone died over the course of the trial, compared to 10% of 720 patients on zidovudine/didanosine and 12% of 708 patients on zidovudine/zalcitabine. Similarly, the zidovudine monotherapy group did significantly worse in terms of progression to AIDS or death (28%) than either the didanosine combination (18%) or the zalcitabine combination (23%).