Wednesday 19 November 2025

Delta Trial Gives Boost To AIDS Community

1 October 1995

The presentation of the preliminary Delta results, which give the first indication that long-term therapy with combinations of existing anti-HIV drugs can prolong life expectancy in AIDS sufferers, has given a much-needed boost to patients, doctors and drugmakers. Started in 1992, the Delta trial compared combination treatment to single-agent therapy and found that, overall, those on more than one drug had a 38% lower death rate.

Delta was carried out by researchers in Europe and Australia and involved over 3,000 HIV-infected patients, including those with full-blown AIDS. They were assigned to one of three treatment regimens based on nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors: either zidovudine (Glaxo Wellcome's Retrovir) alone; zidovudine plus didanosine (Bristol-Myers Squibb's Videx); or zidovudine plus zalcitabine (Hoffmann-La Roche's Hivid). The doses of each drug were zidovudine 200mg tid, didanosine 200mg bid, and zalcitabine 0.75mg tid. Patients were separated into two arms, dependent on whether they were treatment-naive (Delta 1) or had already been treated with zidovudine (Delta 2).

The results from the Delta 1 arm of the study show that 17% of 703 patients on zidovudine alone died over the course of the trial, compared to 10% of 720 patients on zidovudine/didanosine and 12% of 708 patients on zidovudine/zalcitabine. Similarly, the zidovudine monotherapy group did significantly worse in terms of progression to AIDS or death (28%) than either the didanosine combination (18%) or the zalcitabine combination (23%).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze