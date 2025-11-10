Democrat FDA Bill OKs Off-Label Use Data

The US Food and drug Administration reform legislation put forward by Democrat Representative Ron Wyden (Marketletter June 19) would remove the agency's power to approve promotional labeling prior to use or dissemination of drug products, and would allow manufacturers to distribute scientifically-valid information on off-label uses of drugs and devices at professional meetings and to formulary committees.

Rep Wyden says he expects these sections of his bill, the FDA Modernization Act (HR 1742), to be among the most controversial, but the changes are necessary for sensible competition in the system.

HR 1742 would amend Section 201 of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act to state that the terms "advertising" and "labeling" do not relate to reprints of articles published in peer-reviewed scientific journals, other generally-recognized scientific materials such as medical textbooks, official compendia, abstracts and proceedings of scientific meetings or information concerning decisions about drug utilization review of formulary decisions, where they are disseminated in meetings of health professionals or persons involved in insurance or reimbursement.