Dendreon completes enrollment in Provenge trial

Dendreon Corp has completed enrollment in PROTECT (PROvenge Treatment and Early Cancer Treatment), a Phase III clinical trial of its investigational immunotherapy Provenge (APC8015) in men with non-metastatic androgen-dependent (hormone-sensitive) prostate cancer.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled study, which has recruited over 170 men in the USA, is designed to measure prostate-specific antigen progression and the onset of metastatic disease.