Dendreon identifies cancer gene

Dendreon has identified and cloned the trp-p8 gene which is widelyexpressed in a number of cancers, but not significantly expressed in normal tissue. The company is currently engineering this gene to develop a new therapeutic vaccine known as APC80TR, and hopes that it may also be a target for the development of monoclonal antibodies. Dendreon has also received a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office covering this gene.
