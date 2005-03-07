Dendreon posts strong results for Provenge combination therapy

US cancer specialist biotechnology group Dendreon has revealed strong results from a Phase II study of its experimental vaccine Provenge. In combination with Roche's Avastin (bevacizumab), Provenge increased prostate-specific antigen doubling time in patients who had relapsed after surgical and radiation therapy.
Provenge is an active immunotherapy designed to stimulate the immune system to attack cells that express prostatic acid phosphatase, a protein expressed on approximately 95% of prostate cancer cells.
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