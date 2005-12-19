Dendreon prices offering at $4.50 a share

US biotechnology company Dendreon said on December 7 that it had priced an offering of 10 million shares at $4.50 each, a 16% discount to its closing price the day before.
The news sent Dendreon's shares down 7.3% to $4.99 in mid-morning trading on the Nasdaq, where it was among the biggest percentage losers. The issue has traded in the $4.31-$11.05 range over the past 52 weeks.
The company, which is developing treatments for cancer, said it expects to complete the stock sale on December 12, pending customary closing conditions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze