Dendreon prices offering at $4.50 a share

US biotechnology company Dendreon said on December 7 that it had priced an offering of 10 million shares at $4.50 each, a 16% discount to its closing price the day before.

The news sent Dendreon's shares down 7.3% to $4.99 in mid-morning trading on the Nasdaq, where it was among the biggest percentage losers. The issue has traded in the $4.31-$11.05 range over the past 52 weeks.

The company, which is developing treatments for cancer, said it expects to complete the stock sale on December 12, pending customary closing conditions.