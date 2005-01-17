Dendreon stock drops as Provenge misses primary endpoint

US biotechnology group Dendreon saw its shares drop 27% to close at $7.62 on January 11, following frenzied trading on the Nasdaq as the firm reported disappointing results from a late-stage clinical trial of Provenge, its vaccine for the treatment of prostate cancer. The agent is currently under fast-track review at the US Food and Drug Administration.

The firm said that analysis of the primary endpoint in the D9902A study, time-to-disease progression, did not demonstrate a statistically-significant delay in the overall group