Dendrite creates integrated support center

Dendrite International, a USA-headquartered provider of sales, marketing, clinical and compliance solutions for the life sciences industry, has announced the launch of its Integrated Support Center, offering industry-leading, pharmaceutical-specific sales support services. Unlike a traditional help desk, Dendrite's Center features a customer interaction hub to enable service integration, history tracking and linkage across multiple service channels.
Dendrite says its new Center enables problem resolution through its easily-accessible channels ranging from interactive voice response, web self-service, chat and e-mail to phone. With these newly-enhanced, integrated features, sales representatives can get the right answers to the simplest or the most complex questions through the right channel, the company claims.
"Today's pharmaceutical landscape is heavily reliant on new, integrated technologies that enable the sales representative to focus on building relationships with the physicians rather than dealing with administrative tasks," said Dave Escalante, vice president of product management at Dendrite. "Approximately 73% of all Dendrite support calls involve process diagnostic issues that require expert human interaction," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze