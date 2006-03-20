Saturday 8 November 2025

Dendrite creates integrated support center

20 March 2006

Dendrite International, a USA-headquartered provider of sales, marketing, clinical and compliance solutions for the life sciences industry, has announced the launch of its Integrated Support Center, offering industry-leading, pharmaceutical-specific sales support services. Unlike a traditional help desk, Dendrite's Center features a customer interaction hub to enable service integration, history tracking and linkage across multiple service channels.

Dendrite says its new Center enables problem resolution through its easily-accessible channels ranging from interactive voice response, web self-service, chat and e-mail to phone. With these newly-enhanced, integrated features, sales representatives can get the right answers to the simplest or the most complex questions through the right channel, the company claims.

"Today's pharmaceutical landscape is heavily reliant on new, integrated technologies that enable the sales representative to focus on building relationships with the physicians rather than dealing with administrative tasks," said Dave Escalante, vice president of product management at Dendrite. "Approximately 73% of all Dendrite support calls involve process diagnostic issues that require expert human interaction," he added.

