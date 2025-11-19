DENMARK CAP RX DRUG PRICES

Agreement has been reached between the Danish government and the country's pharmaceutical industry to set a price cap on all prescription and reimbursable medicines which will stay in effect until at least April 1995.

The deal does not affect non-prescription drugs or those not reimbursed. The industry view is that a voluntary agreement protects it from mandatory price cuts or further government involvement, and both parties see this as a sensible attitude that will silence critics, according to European Chemical News.