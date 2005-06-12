Depomed forms alliance with New River

Depomed and New River Pharmaceuticals have entered into a development and licensing agreement which is to focus on the generation of pharmaceutical products using the former's patented oral drug-delivery technology with the latter's proprietary compounds.
John Fara, chief executive of Depomed, stated that the firm believes that its Gastric Retention technology will be an "ideal complement to [NRP's] product development efforts." NRP's chief operating officer, Krish Krishnan, commented: "Depomed's Gastric Retention system should afford us the opportunity to develop extended-release formulations of our products in certain therapeutic areas."
Under terms of the deal, NRP may acquire a global license to use Depomed's technology in up to three of its proprietary compounds. Once a compound enters development, Depomed will perform feasibility studies through an initial Phase I trial; NRP will reimburse Depomed on a cost-plus basis for expenses as defined in each project budget. On completion of preclinical/Phase I evaluation, NRP may exercise an option to license and advance the product into additional clinical studies, in return for an initial milestone payment and potentially several others on attainment of certain developmental goals. NRP will pay Depomed sales-based royalties on any marketed product.
