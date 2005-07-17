Depomed receives $25M from Biovail

The US Food and Drug Administration's approval of Glumetza, a once-daily, extended-release formulation of metformin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (Marketletter June 13), has triggered a $25.0 million milestone payment to Depomed from Canada's Biovail.
The terms of the companies' existing deal also state that Biovail will pay Depomed undisclosed royalties from commercialization of the product in the USA and Canada. It was noted that the Canadian firm can lower the royalty rate via a separate $35.0 million royalty buy-down payment to Depomed.
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