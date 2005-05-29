Depomed's Proquin gets FDA OK

US drugmaker Depomed has received Food and Drug Administration approval for its antibiotic Proquin XR for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections. The news caused the firm's share price to rise 9.8% to $4.47 on May 20, the day of the announcement.
The company said that the antibiotic is an extended-release formulation similar to Germany firm Bayer HealthCare AG's Cipro (ciprofloxacin), but that the side effects of nausea and diarrhea are uncommon as opposed to common.
