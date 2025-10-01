Deposition Served By WLF On FDA Commissioner

The Washington Legal Foundation, a non-profit interest law and policy center, has served a notice of deposition on US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler; he will now be deposed on April 24.

The deposition is part of the WLF's discovery effort in its lawsuit which challenges the constitutionality of the agency's restrictions on peer-reviewed journal articles, excerpts of medical textbooks and other information about off-label uses distributed to doctors by drug companies (Marketletters passim).

The FDA has maintained in the suit that it has no policy of restricting such materials, but documents obtained by the WLF indicate the agency has threatened enforcement actions against companies that distributed such materials.