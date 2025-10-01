Deposition Served By WLF On FDA Commissioner

The Washington Legal Foundation, a non-profit interest law and policy center, has served a notice of deposition on US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler; he will now be deposed on April 24.
The deposition is part of the WLF's discovery effort in its lawsuit which challenges the constitutionality of the agency's restrictions on peer-reviewed journal articles, excerpts of medical textbooks and other information about off-label uses distributed to doctors by drug companies (Marketletters passim).
The FDA has maintained in the suit that it has no policy of restricting such materials, but documents obtained by the WLF indicate the agency has threatened enforcement actions against companies that distributed such materials.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze