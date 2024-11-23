DepoTech Starts Filing NDA For DepoCyt

- DepoTech has begun the filing of its New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for its anticancer agent DepoCyt (sustained-release cytarabine) for patients with neoplastic meningitis arising from solid tumors. In a pivotal Phase III trial, DepoCyt demonstrated a higher complete response rate, a higher median survial and a longer time to disease progression compared to methotrexate (Marketletter October 28). In alliance with Chiron, Phase III trials will continue, with a Phase IV trial also underway in the USA and Canada. Chiron is conducting trials in Europe.
