DepoTech Submits NDA For DepoCyt Again

After receiving a "non-approvable" letter from the US Food and DrugAdministration for the use of DepoCyt (sustained-release liposomal cytarabine) in patients with neoplastic meningitis from solid tumors earlier this year (Marketletter June 1), DepoTech has submitted a new New Drug Application to the FDA for DepoCyt in patients with neoplastic meningitis from lymphomas.
The application comes after a meeting with DepoTech in July, when the FDA suggested that as clinical trial results for this indication were promising, it would support an application for an accelerated six-month approval, should a review of the submission not alter its view of the data.
Data from 28 lymphoma patients was submitted to the FDA in April as part of an amendment to the original solid tumor indication, although 40 patients were originally scheduled for the trial. Follow-up data from an additional four patients will be handed over to the FDA by the end of the month. Data from 104 solid tumor patients presented already will be considered in the safety review.
