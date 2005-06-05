Depressed individuals struggle in silence, new study shows

According to a survey commissioned by the World Federation of Mental Health and leading multinational drugmakers Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim, people with major depressive disorder, on average, waited more than 11 months to see a doctor and were only diagnosed with depression after five physician visits, therefore further delaying treatment.
The study also revealed that nearly 72% of people with major depression did not believe, prior to their diagnosis, that painful physical symptoms such as unexplained headache, backache, gastrointestinal disturbance and vague aches and pains, were common symptoms of depression. However, 79% acknowledged these to be "bothersome" or "very bothersome," prompting them to see a doctor.
"Undiagnosed depression can be very serious because medical research shows the longer a depressed person goes untreated, the more chronic their condition can become and the lower their chances for a full recovery," says Pedro Delgado, chairman of the department of psychiatry at the School of Medicine, University of Texas Health Sciences Center at San Antonio, USA. "It's important that they realize painful physical symptoms can be symptoms of depression and are a signal to seek help," he adds.
