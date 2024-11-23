Dermagraft Data Reported

- Advanced Tissue Sciences has reported data from two trials of its Dermagraft dermal replacement device. A pilot trial in 50 patients with pressure ulcers revealed improved wound closure rates, while follow-up of a previously-reported trial in venous ulcers showed significantly less recurrence compared to controls. The company added that it intends to start a pivotal trial of Dermagraft in diabetic ulcers, and a trial of Dermagraft-TC in burns in the next couple of months.
