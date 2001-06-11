Developing world "is looking to India for leadership in supply of affordable

A Third World nongovernmental organization symposium has asked theWorld Trade Organization to make it easier for developing countries to produce cheap drugs through utilization of Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights provisions by their domestic manufacturers.

The three-day symposium was held in Delhi, India, and organized jointly by the country's National Working Group on Patent Laws and Medecins Sans Frontieres to discuss TRIPs and access to medicines, reports the Marketletter's India correspondent, Ajoy Sen. Delegates urged the WTO to allow compulsory licensing, parallel imports, access to technology and know-how and other facilities, so that developing nations can produce, sell and export medicines at affordable prices.

NWGPL convenor B K Keayla and Zafar Mirza of Pakistan told reporters at the end of the meeting that they hoped the TRIPs Council, which meets towards the end of this month in Geneva, Switzerland, and the WTO ministerial meeting, scheduled to be held in Qatar in November, will take note of the symposium's views. Among the points made by delegates at the meeting were that: