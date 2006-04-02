Development of the French SME biotechs viewed as "strategic" by govt

France's biotechnology industry developed during the 1990s at a time of rapid growth and intense international competition. Today, with nearly 400 companies, France is the home to the third-largest biotechnology market in Europe. Following a worldwide lull in R&D investment in 2003, the industry has started growing again and the French government is implementing a series of reforms to encourage foreign firms to relocate.

France has developed some of the most important breakthroughs in the life sciences, including the genetic control of enzyme and virus synthesis, the joint discovery of the AIDS virus and the first successful gene therapy, to name a few.

There are a number of reasons why some of the world's leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies choose France. At 15%, the country has the lowest tax rate on patent fees in Europe and the second lowest clinical trial costs in the European Union. The Temporary Authorization for Use offers a unique fast-track drug approval process that is significantly quicker than the standard 18-months in the rest of the EU and, in terms of pharmaceutical consumption, France is the second largest market in Europe.