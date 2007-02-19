Devgen closes 31M -euro private placing

Ghent, Belgium-based Devgen has raised 31.0 million euros ($40.3 million) through a private placement and that existing shareholders sold 2,258,443 shares

This has allowed Devgen to place 1,505,829 new shares with institutional investors at a price of 20.75 euros each.

Subject to certain conditions that are standard for this type of transaction, the new shares will be issued and paid for on February 20 and Devgen will apply for admission of the new shares on Eurolist by Euronext Brussels.