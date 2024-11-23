Saturday 23 November 2024

DEVICE COS FLEEING FDA FOOT-DRAGGING

19 June 1994

In the diagnostic/device sector, the backlog of product approval applications with the US Food and Drug Administration, which has more than doubled since 1990, is causing many companies to flee the country, reports the Wall Street Journal. ATS Medical, for example, has received authorization to market its heart valve in Europe, Asia and Latin America, but does not expect FDA approval until 1998, and does not expect to be able to export the valves until well into 1995.

Critics say the agency's foot-dragging is stifling innovation in an industry which is still the envy of the world, and the FDA's unpredictability is scaring off venture capitalists. Foreign investment by the US medical devices industry is said to have tripled in 1992 alone to $993 million, much of its spurred by a desire to escape US regulatory delays.

