Dey denies US Justice Department allegation of wrongdoing on generic pricing

US specialty pharmaceutical firm Dey has unequivocally denied any wrongdoing in the pricing or marketing of its generic or branded pharmaceutical products. In response to claims filed by the Department of Justice, Dey said that it has consistently participated legally and ethically within national and state reimbursement systems and "intends to defend itself vigorously" against the claims.

"When virtually an entire industry is sued - as has been the case with the pricing law suits that have been filed around the country by dozens of attorneys general - it indicates that the real issue is not the industry's conduct, but rather the government's own reimbursement system," said John Kling, Dey's senior vice president, legal. The DoJ's claims against the firm "derive from a government reimbursement model that relied on published Average Wholesale Prices (AWP). For more than three decades, the federal and state governments have known about the AWP-based reimbursement model, understood its limitations, and accepted its use as a way to gain the voluntary participation of pharmacists and other health care providers in the public health care entitlement program Medicaid. The 'spread' between dispensers' acquisition costs and Medicaid reimbursements provided the mechanism whereby pharmacists and other health care professionals could recapture their actual dispensing costs," he stated.

"The problems with the AWP-based reimbursement model are a primary reason why Congress and the Administration reformed the pricing system under the Medicare Modernization Act of 2003. Many in the pharmaceutical industry, including Dey, supported those reforms," Mr Kling concluded.