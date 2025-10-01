DIA Annual Conference

The Drug Information Association is holding its 32nd Annual Meeting on June 9-13 at the San Diego Convention center, San Diego, California. The topic of the meeting will be: The challenge of Worldwide Pharmaceutical development in an Era of Regulatory Change - Accelerated Approval with Quality and Contained Cost.

There will be 173 sessions, plus tutorials, poster sessions and other features, and over 300 exhibit booths. For further details, contact the DIA, phone: + 1 215 628 2288; fax: +1 215 641 1229.