Diabetes remedy denounced as "unjust"

6 May 2007

Scientists from the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Rochester, USA, have condemned as "unjust," the use of rosiglitazone, which is marketed by UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline under the brand name Avandia (Marketletters passim), for the prevention of type 2 diabetes, according to the UK's public service broadcaster, British Broadcasting Corporation. Victor Montoni and colleagues at the US medical research center criticized the findings of a report in The Lancet, last September, which had proposed the use of rosiglitazone for one person in 12 as a means of preventing the onset of diabetes.

The BBC report suggested that two million people in the UK are already diagnozed with type 2 diabetes with a further 750,000 potentially unreported sufferers of the disease. Prescribing Avendia to everyone in the UK who has impaired glucose regulation would prevent one in seven cases, The Lancet reported.

The new appraisal of the drug claims that lifestyle changes should be made by patients before or instead of drug prescribing. In the British Medical Journal, Prof Montoni wrote: "if clinicians offer patients glitazones to prevent diabetes, they are offering certain inconvenience, cost and risk [of side effects] for largely speculative benefit."

